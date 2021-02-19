  • MORE MARKET STATS

Apple updates platform security guide highlighting changes coming with M1 chip, reiterates commitment to privacy

By: |
February 19, 2021 6:24 PM

A key inclusion is the addition of all the major security changes available through the Apple M1 chip that the company introduced last year with the updated Mac Mini, MacBook Air and MacBook Pro.

Apple M1 chip, Apple updated security guide, security features taken by Apple, iPhone, Macbook, iPad, Apple new chipset M1 featuresApple had introduced M-1 chip for its products.

Apple in its updated 200-pages-long comprehensive Platform Security Guide for February 2021 has highlighted all the security protocols it has implemented across its entire lineup of products ranging from iPhone, iPad to the Mac. A key inclusion is the addition of all the major security changes available through the Apple M1 chip that the company introduced last year with the updated Mac Mini, MacBook Air and MacBook Pro.

The updated guide talks about the security arrangement brought in by Apple’s in-house chip and the elements that give a secure boot process to the new Macbooks. It also details authorisation requirements for enabling kernel extensions on Apple computers.

Related News

The document further talks about how various security systems within iPhones and computers talk to each other and how they are designed to protect Apple user’s privacy.

Apple’s security system is not full-proof but it is one of the best in the business. The company receives bug reports often and has even faced lawsuits for infringing copyrights to improve the security of its operating systems. Security researcher Patrick Wardle has earlier suggested how Macbooks with Mi chipset are fully secure and require future security updates.

Apple has also updated the chipset of its devices with a T2 chip and dedicated AES hardware engine to implement line-speed encryption.

The security guide also talks about iBoot implementation for iPhones and iPads and other security changes through iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 updates. One of the biggest and most important security protocols Apple products are known for comes by way of biometrics, whether it be Touch ID or Face ID alongside passcode protection.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Apple updates platform security guide highlighting changes coming with M1 chip reiterates commitment to privacy
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Conveyed to Indian govt our commitment to protect privacy of personal conversations: WhatsApp
2Moto E7 Power budget phone with 5,000mAh battery launched in India: check price, features, availability
3WhatsApp to move ahead with controversial “take it or leave it” privacy policy update despite India’s strong stand against it