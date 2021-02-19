Apple updates platform security guide highlighting changes coming with M1 chip, reiterates commitment to privacy

Apple had introduced M-1 chip for its products.

Apple in its updated 200-pages-long comprehensive Platform Security Guide for February 2021 has highlighted all the security protocols it has implemented across its entire lineup of products ranging from iPhone, iPad to the Mac. A key inclusion is the addition of all the major security changes available through the Apple M1 chip that the company introduced last year with the updated Mac Mini, MacBook Air and MacBook Pro.

The updated guide talks about the security arrangement brought in by Apple’s in-house chip and the elements that give a secure boot process to the new Macbooks. It also details authorisation requirements for enabling kernel extensions on Apple computers.

The document further talks about how various security systems within iPhones and computers talk to each other and how they are designed to protect Apple user’s privacy.

Apple’s security system is not full-proof but it is one of the best in the business. The company receives bug reports often and has even faced lawsuits for infringing copyrights to improve the security of its operating systems. Security researcher Patrick Wardle has earlier suggested how Macbooks with Mi chipset are fully secure and require future security updates.

Apple has also updated the chipset of its devices with a T2 chip and dedicated AES hardware engine to implement line-speed encryption.

The security guide also talks about iBoot implementation for iPhones and iPads and other security changes through iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 updates. One of the biggest and most important security protocols Apple products are known for comes by way of biometrics, whether it be Touch ID or Face ID alongside passcode protection.