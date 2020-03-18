Apple updates MacBook Air with more reliable scissor keyboard, 2X storage and lower price

Apple has launched an all-new updated MacBook Air alongside the iPad Pro 2020.

Apple has launched an all-new updated MacBook Air alongside the iPad Pro 2020. Even though the new MacBook Air looks exactly like the older MacBook Air – in design and screen size – it’s a much better machine, at least on paper. Like clockwork, Apple has updated the core hardware specs with newer, faster processors, but that’s not really what the MacBook Air is about. It’s about going back to the basics, to a time when the MacBook Air was the go-to default Mac laptop to get.

For starters, the new MacBook Air sees Apple replacing the controversial butterfly keyboard with a more reliable scissor mechanism – similar to what it did with the 16-inch MacBook Pro. Like the 16-inch MacBook Pro, the MacBook Air also now comes with an inverted-“T” arrangement for the arrow keys plus 1mm key travel.

Apple is doubling up on storage as well. The MacBook Air now starts at 256GB going all the way to 2TB – as opposed to 128GB and 1TB previously.

Unsurprisingly, this one also gets modern hardware. “Featuring the latest 10th-generation Intel Core processors up to 1.2GHz quad-core Core i7 with Turbo Boost speeds up to 3.8GHz, MacBook Air delivers up to two times faster performance when compared to the previous generation. And with Intel Iris Plus Graphics, MacBook Air now delivers up to 80 percent faster graphics performance,” Apple says.

Elsewhere, the new MacBook Air packs “advanced stereo speakers for immersive, wide stereo sound” and a three-mic array for recording better sound.

All that and Apple has managed to price the new MacBook Air lower than what it did with the last-generation version. While that one started at over 1 lakh, the new MacBook Air starts at Rs 92,900. Apple says the MacBook Air 2020 will be available soon.

Apple is also updating the Mac Mini with more storage. The model priced at Rs 74,900 will now come with 256GB storage, while the Rs 1,04,900 model will come with 512GB of storage.