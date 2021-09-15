Apple updates iPad Mini with major redesign, A15 Bionic chip and 5G; entry-level iPad gets True Tone and improved front camera

iPad Mini

Apple launched the sixth-generation iPad Mini with a major redesign, A15 Bionic chip, 5G support and USB Type-C charging at its ‘California Streaming’ event on Tuesday. This is a follow-up to the fifth-generation model launched in 2019. Alongside the iPad Mini, Apple has also launched the ninth-generation iPad with True Tone display, faster A13 Bionic chip, and an improved 12MP front camera. While the new iPad starts at Rs 30,900, the iPad Mini 2021 starts at Rs 46,900.

Like the iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini, the sixth-generation iPad Mini and ninth-generation iPad are also coming to India in the first lot alongside markets like the US, UK and Canada.

iPad Mini, iPad India prices and availability details

iPad Mini is getting a major refresh this year in both design and hardware.

The iPad Mini starts at Rs 46,900 for a version with 64GB storage and Wi-Fi. A version with 256GB storage will set you back by Rs 60,900.

The cellular model with 64GB storage will cost Rs 60,900. You can also get it in 256GB configuration for Rs 74,900.

Both iPad and iPad Mini are available to order now and will start shipping from September 24.

iPad Mini, iPad specs and features

The new iPad has a faster A13 Bionic chip.

The iPad Mini is getting a major refresh this year in both design and hardware. It has a body that is largely reminiscent of the fourth-generation iPad Air with flat edges and Touch ID integrated into the top button to begin with. At 8.3-inch, it is also slightly bigger. The display here is nearly edge-to-edge. There’s a new 12MP front camera with support for Apple’s new Centre Stage feature which, as the name suggests, keeps you in focus during FaceTime and other third-party video calls.

Under the hood, the iPad Mini has the same A15 Bionic chip as the iPhone 13. Perhaps an even bigger surprise is that it comes with USB Type-C (even as the new iPhones remain locked to Lightning) and 5G connectivity. Apple has added support for the second-generation Apple Pencil though unlike the iPad Air, the iPad Mini is compatible with Bluetooth keyboards only.

As for the iPad, Apple’s entry-level tablet still looks like the older model which is to say it has a wide chunky bezels on all sides and a home button at the bottom that doubles as a fingerprint reader. The screen is 10.2-inch like before though Apple has added True Tone for the first time to its ‘budget’ iPad.

Speaking of updates that matter, the new iPad has a faster A13 Bionic chip and Apple has also doubled the storage for the base model to 64GB (this was 32GB in the last model) and added an improved 12MP front camera with Centre Stage.

