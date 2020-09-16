Apple updates iPad Air with iPad Pro design, more powerful hardware and lower price

iPad Air

In an interesting turn of events, Apple announced the fourth-generation iPad Air on Tuesday. What makes the new iPad Air interesting is its design, core hardware and price. The iPad Air looks a lot like the newer iPad Pro – it also comes with USB Type-C and supports the Magic backlit keyboard – but technically it is more powerful courtesy Apple’s all-new 5nm A14 Bionic processor. Apple says the iPad Air is 2x times faster than the top-selling Windows laptop and 3x times faster than the top-selling Android tablet in the market today. Despite that, iPad Air costs less than the iPad Pro.

The fourth-generation iPad Air is a big step up from the previous-generation making it look dated even though it was launched only last year. It has a visibly sharper iPad Pro-like design and comes in a choice of five finishes including silver, space gray, rose gold, green, and sky blue. At 10.9-inch, it also has a bigger screen but the biggest change is the slimmed down bezels. Apple has also moved the fingerprint scanner, or Touch ID, at the top (atop the power button). The screen supports True Tone though a high refresh rate, aka Pro Motion, is still lacking.

Under the hood, the iPad Air has a 6-core A14 Bionic processor which is said to give a 40% boost in CPU performance and 30% faster graphics than the previous-generation. There is also a new16-core Neural Engine here that is said to be capable of performing up to 11 trillion operations per second, “taking machine learning apps to a whole new level.” Apple usually does not mention RAM specifics and that stay true here as well. Internal storage tops at 256GB.

The iPad Air has the same primary 12MP rear camera as the iPad Pro. On the front, it has a 7MP camera.

Unlike the iPad Pro, the iPad Air has dual stereo speakers. This one does support USB Type-C connectivity which makes it only the second iPad in Apple’s portfolio to have it. The iPad Air further supports Apple’s second-generation Apple Pencil that attaches (and charges) magnetically on to the side of the iPad Air.

Apple iPad Air India prices, availability

iPad Air India price starts at Rs 54,900 for the model with Wi-Fi while the version with Wi-Fi and Cellular will start at Rs 66,900. Apple says iPad Air will be available in October through Apple Authorised Resellers.