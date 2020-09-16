Apple updates entry-level iPad with faster A12 Bionic processor; India price starts at Rs 29,900

Apple eighth-generation iPad

Alongside the fourth-generation iPad Air, Apple also updated its entry-level iPad with a faster A12 Bionic processor while retaining the price of last year’s model. Unlike the new iPad Air, the entry-level iPad refresh is lot less dramatic, though more powerful innards mean it is more future-proof – plus it runs iPadOS 14 out-of-the-box.

The eighth-generation iPad has the same look and feel as the seventh-generation model down to the wide, chunky bezels, and Touch ID fingerprint scanner. The screen size stays put at 10.2-inch as well. There is still no True Tone (or Pro Motion which is understandable). There is still no USB Type-C connector as well, like the new iPad Air (or iPad Pro). The eighth-generation iPad still supports the first-generation Apple Pencil. Like the previous-generation, this one also gets smart connector support.

The headlining feature here is the A12 Bionic processor, the same chip that powers the older iPad Air and iPad Mini. And the biggest highlight of the A12 Bionic processor is that it brings a dedicated Neural Engine to the entry-level iPad.

“We’re excited to offer customers an even faster and more powerful experience with the eighth-generation iPad,” Greg Joswiak, senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing at Apple said in a press statement. “With its beautiful 10.2-inch Retina display, the performance boost from the A12 Bionic, great cameras, and so much more, the new iPad is an incredible value at a time when, more than ever, our customers need powerful and versatile ways to work, play, learn, and connect with loved ones.”

Apple eighth-generation iPad India prices, availability

iPad India price starts at Rs 29,900 for the model with Wi-Fi while the version with Wi-Fi and Cellular will start at Rs 41,900. Base storage still starts at 32GB. Apple says iPad Air will be available “soon” through Apple Authorised Resellers.