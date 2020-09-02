Apple updates App Review policy, now allows developers to roll out bug fixes even while under review

The announcement, though small, is a key one.

Apps on Apple: Apple has announced a small change in its App Review policy. The tech giant released a statement that it would now allow developers to fix bugs in their apps even if they are under a review process over guideline violations. The statement read the fixing of bugs for apps that are already present on the App Store would no longer be delayed due to the review process over alleged violation of guidelines by the developers, except those that are related to legal issues. This rule only allows changes in usability or security front and updates with new features or updated content would not be allowed while a developer was being reviewed. Instead, the developers would be allowed to address the guideline violations in the next submission.

The announcement, though small, is a key one, especially in light of the tech giant’s feud with Fortnite. Apple had been strictly enforcing its guidelines on Fortnite-maker Epic Games, and ultimately blocked its developer account when Epic refused to make the changes to comply with Apple’s guidelines. The violation, as termed by Apple, was that Epic Games introduced a payment option that bypassed the guidelines set by Apple. App Store’s payment options lead to Apple getting a commission in the payment.

The duel between the two have left Apple looking like it would do anything to avoid the dismantling of the App Store economy. With this announcement, however, it seems like Apple is trying to assure its users that, all standoffs aside, the tech giant would not let its users suffer. Critics could demand bigger changes, but the timing of the move indicates that Apple is trying to ensure that it is not painted the villain in this battle with Epic Games.

The changes that have now come into effect were announced by the giant in June.

Another decision that Apple had announced in June and brought into effect on Monday was letting developers not just appeal the decisions on whether their apps violated guidelines, but also suggest changes to the guidelines themselves.