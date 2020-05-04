Apple updates 13-inch MacBook Pro with more reliable Magic Keyboard, 2X storage; here are all the details

Apple’s controversy-ridden butterfly keyboard is officially dead.

Apple launched an all-new spec update to its 13-inch MacBook Pro on Monday, and while there’s not a lot to really talk about here from a mere hardware or design perspective, this thing feels like it marks the end of an era. Apple’s controversy-ridden butterfly keyboard is officially dead with the new 13-inch MacBook Pro model driving the final nail in the coffin. Like the 16-inch MacBook Pro that came in November last year and the recently launched MacBook Air refresh, the 13-inch MacBook Pro — for 2020 — also sees Apple returning to the good old reliable scissor, aka Magic keyboard, or as I like to call it, back to the basics.

Prior to launch, there were rumours that Apple might be looking to bump up the size to 14-inch and reduce the all-round bezels — taking cues from the 16-inch model. Sadly, that’s not happening, just yet, as the new 13-inch MacBook Pro looks exactly like the last 13-inch MacBook Pro, down to the connectivity ports and obviously, the Touch Bar. As I said before, not a lot to really talk about here, though as is customary, the new 13-inch MacBook Pro packs faster hardware and double the storage across models — it seems this is something that Apple has started to do with the MacBook Air 2020. The 13-inch MacBook Pro now starts at 256GB SSD while the maxed out variant can go all the way up to a whopping 4TB.

“The 13-inch MacBook Pro lineup now offers up to 10th-generation quad-core Intel Core processors with Turbo Boost speeds of up to 4.1GHz. The integrated Intel Iris Plus Graphics also enable users to connect to Pro Display XDR at full 6K resolution,” Apple says about the new MacBook Pro. Elsewhere, 16GB of faster 3733MHz RAM will be standard in “select” configurations with the maxed out variant bumping it up to 32GB.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro for 2020 will start at Rs 1,22,900 in India. Apple says it will be available for buying “soon” via Apple Authorised Resellers.

