Apple ‘Unleashed’ October Event 2021 Live updates: M1X MacBook Pro, Mac Mini and AirPods 3 expected

This is Apple's second fall event of 2021.

Apple Unleashed October Event 2021 live updates | Apple is hosting its second fall event of the year, ‘Unleashed,’ later tonight at 10:30 pm IST (10 am PDT). Buzz has it that we’ll see new hardware including brand new MacBook Pro and Mac Mini models. The virtual event will be streamed from Apple Park for all to witness across Apple Website, YouTube and more. Financial Express Online will give you all the fresh updates in real-time through this live blog.

As mentioned earlier, this is Apple’s second fall event of 2021. The last one–which was held in September–saw Apple taking the wraps off iPhone 13 series, Apple Watch Series 7, sixth-generation iPad Mini, and ninth-generation iPad. Later tonight, at its Unleashed October special event, Apple is expected to launch brand new MacBook Pro models with the second-generation M1 system-on-chip, or M1X as it’s being widely rumoured. We could also see an even more powerful Mac Mini with the same chip. Rumour mills suggest the third generation AirPods could be incoming as well.

Apple will also likely announce the official rollout schedule for macOS Monterey at the event. Monterey is the next generation of macOS software. We can expect the MacBook Pro and Mac Mini refresh to be the first Apple devices to run macOS Monterey right out of the gate.

Apple October Event 2021 Live: When and where to watch livestream

The Unleashed special Apple MacBook Pro and Mac Mini event is taking place later tonight, October 18, at 10 am PDT. In India, it will kick off at 10:30 pm. It will be available on Apple’s website (apple.com), YouTube channel and through the Apple TV app.

You can watch it below.

Financial Express Online is bringing you every Apple announcement as it happens from Unleashed October Event 2021 live. Stay tuned for all things Apple, including MacBook Pro, Mac Mini, AirPods 3 and more.