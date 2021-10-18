Apple ‘Unleashed’ October Event 2021 Live updates: M1X MacBook Pro, Mac Mini and AirPods 3 expected

Apple Unleashed October Event 2021 live updates | Apple is hosting its second fall event of the year, ‘Unleashed,’ later tonight at 10:30 pm IST (10 am PDT). Buzz has it that we’ll see new hardware including brand new MacBook Pro and Mac Mini models. The virtual event will be streamed from Apple Park for all to witness across Apple Website, YouTube and more. Financial Express Online will give you all the fresh updates in real-time through this live blog.
As mentioned earlier, this is Apple’s second fall event of 2021. The last one–which was held in September–saw Apple taking the wraps off iPhone 13 series, Apple Watch Series 7, sixth-generation iPad Mini, and ninth-generation iPad. Later tonight, at its Unleashed October special event, Apple is expected to launch brand new MacBook Pro models with the second-generation M1 system-on-chip, or M1X as it’s being widely rumoured. We could also see an even more powerful Mac Mini with the same chip. Rumour mills suggest the third generation AirPods could be incoming as well.
Apple will also likely announce the official rollout schedule for macOS Monterey at the event. Monterey is the next generation of macOS software. We can expect the MacBook Pro and Mac Mini refresh to be the first Apple devices to run macOS Monterey right out of the gate.
Apple October Event 2021 Live: When and where to watch livestream
The Unleashed special Apple MacBook Pro and Mac Mini event is taking place later tonight, October 18, at 10 am PDT. In India, it will kick off at 10:30 pm. It will be available on Apple’s website (apple.com), YouTube channel and through the Apple TV app.
Financial Express Online is bringing you every Apple announcement as it happens from Unleashed October Event 2021 live. Stay tuned for all things Apple, including MacBook Pro, Mac Mini, AirPods 3 and more.
Highlights
As expected, Apple's online store is down ahead of its second fall event of the year. This means only one thing: new hardware is coming.
The third gen AirPods were expected to be launched in September but since that never happened, it's possible we could hear more about them on October 18. The AirPods 3 will reportedly come with a major design refresh inspired from the more premium AirPods Pro.
In their next-gen avatar, the MacBook Pro 14- and 16-inch will reportedly bring back MagSafe magnetic charging and ditch the near controversial touch bar. The Mac Mini refresh with M1X is meanwhile said to pack more ports, making it more useful for those looking for more power and productivity in the hallmark Mac Mini form factor.
We may see two different instances of the M1X with the same CPU but with different GPU cores for varied use cases. One of the versions, said to be called M1 Pro will have a 16-core GPU while the other, tipped to be called M1 Max, will reportedly have a 32-core GPU.
The second-generation M1 chip or M1X is expected to be the real showstopper of the event. The theme of the event is unleashed, and Apple's invite makes it abundantly clear that speed will be the big takeaway from it. So, why is speed so important? The M1 was a big step for Apple as it signalled start of Cupertino's transition away from long-term partner Intel. The M1X is even more eagerly awaited because that's where Apple will supposedly kickstart the journey-transition-for power or pro users. New 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, expected to be announced at the event, will most likely pack this new chip. A new, more powerful Mac Mini with M1X is also expected.