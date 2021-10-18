Apple ‘Unleashed’ event: When, where to watch and everything to expect

What the event is related to has been under wraps officially

Apple Unleashed Event 2021: Tech giant Apple had announced its ‘Unleashed’ event last week, and now, we are just a few hours away from the event. The anticipation is rife, as is true for any Apple event, but as always, Cupertino has not given much to work with. What the event is related to has been under wraps officially, but rumour has it that the new MacBook Pro lineup could make a debut at the ‘Unleashed’ event. So in case you wish to catch the event live, here’s everything you need to know.

Apple Unleashed 2021: When and where to watch

The Apple Unleashed 2021 event is set to be held today, i.e. October 18, and it will begin at 10 am PDT, which means that in India, it will begin at 10:30 pm. People who wish to catch the announcements live can watch it live on the official Apple channel on YouTube or on the official Apple website. If not, interested viewers can also watch the event right here using the video we have embedded.

Apple Unleashed 2021 Event: What to expect

Like we said already, no details about the event have been shared by Cupertino. However, it is that time of the year when Apple usually announces its new MacBook lineup, and therefore, it can be logically expected that the new MacBook Pro laptops could be announced. What’s more is that while last year’s lineup marked the first MacBooks Apple released running on its in-house processor – the M1 chip, this year, it is likely to be upgraded. Reports suggest that the new MacBook Pro laptops would run on the new Cupertino silicon – the M1X chip which is said to be more powerful than the M1.

While none of this has been officially confirmed by Apple – not even the M1X chip – it is said that the new lineup of Cupertino’s flagship laptops would have capabilities that would be more professional-focused as well as graphic-intense. Rumour has it that the M1X chip also has better neural processing capabilities, with the ability to support up to a whopping 64GB of RAM. It has also been reported to have two variations, in terms of cores – both having 10 CPU cores (8 high-performance and 2 high-efficiency) and then one of them having 16 graphic cores and the ther having 32 graphic cores.

Coming to the laptops, if reports are two be believed, we might get two models of the new laptops with 14-inch and 16-inch screens. It is also likely that the new MacBook Pro will come with a mini-LED display having a refresh rate of 120Hz, coupled with the return of an HDMI port and a faster charging capability. The new laptops might even support MagSafe wireless charging and they could have an SD card reader slot, too.

But that’s not all. In case you do not remember, before Apple’s ‘California Streaming’ event in September this year – in which the tech giant unveiled its iPhone 13 lineup – it had been expected that along with the iPhone 13, iPad and Apple Watch lineup, Cupertino would also unveil the new AirPods. However, that had not happened.

Now, it is believed that the company would launch AirPods 3 in the ‘Unleashed’ event alongside the new MacBook Pro lineup. From earlier reports, it is expected that AirPods 3 would have an AirPods-like design but with a shorter stem, silicone ear tips, wireless charging, and a new chip. It is also said that they might not have key features like spatial audio and active noise cancellation, however.