Apple undecided on display specs of iPhone SE 4, may use OLED panel: Report

Apple launched iPhone SE as an affordable alternative to its flagships. The first iPhone SE came in 2016 and the company is now planning to launch its fourth generation. There are reports that Apple is working on iPhone SE 4. While the recent rumours have hinted at an iPhone X5-like design for iPhone SE 4, a new report from analyst Ross Young now suggests that Apple is undecided on the display of the phone and is mulling both OLED and LCD panels for the iPhone.

“We hear Apple has not yet finalized its display choice on the SE4. It is believed to be considering 6.1″ OLEDs from 2 suppliers as well as 5.7″-6.1″ LCDs from 2 suppliers,” Young tweeted.

According to the 9to5mac report, Apple is mulling over several options for the display of the iPhone SE 4. It could be either a 6.1-inch OLED or LCD panel between 5.7 inches to 6.1 inches. Both LCD and OLED panels could be sourced from different suppliers.

Apple has used OLED panels in its latest iPhone 14 models and bringing the same to iPhone SE could be a big upgrade for the series. Apple hasn’t brought many changes to its SE series. The design has been more or less the same for all the phones in the series. In fact, iPhone SE 2022 model looks similar to the 2020 model of the iPhone SE. Adding an OLED panel would be a big move in the series.

Adding an LCD panel, which many of the past rumour reports have also suggested, would be an economical option and also help the price of the new SE iPhone low.

Other rumours have hinted at a notched display for iPhone SE 4 but without Face ID support. This feature could remain exclusive to the premium offerings of the company. Apple offers a Home button with Touch ID support for iPhone SE to keep the price of the phone low. It is also said that the phone will come with a single 12MP wide-angle camera. iPhone SE 4 could be powered by either an A15 chip or an A16 chipset. There are talks that the phone could launch around March next year.

