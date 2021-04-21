Apple TV 4K launched with A12 Bionic processor, redesigned Siri remote: Specs, price and everything to know

Apple TV 4K starts at Rs 18,990.

Apple launched the second-generation Apple TV 4K streaming box at its ‘Spring Loaded’ virtual event on Tuesday night. Building on the model released in 2017, the new Apple TV 4K packs a faster A12 Bionic processor for high frame rate HDR video playback and a redesigned Siri remote with dedicated power button and improved ergonomics.

Also Read | Apple iPad Pro refresh launched with M1 chip, 12.9-inch model gets Liquid Retina XDR display

Not only can the Apple TV 4K play HDR and Dolby Vision videos (something that is available on the last gen version as well), it can play them at up to 60 frames per second (fps). Moreover, the updated hardware also allows 60fps Dolby Vision playback over AirPlay from a compatible iPhone like the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Like the older Apple TV, the new model supports Dolby Atmos.

Apple TV design remains unchanged.

Apple said it is working with “leading video providers around the world, including FOX Sports, NBCUniversal, Paramount Plus, Red Bull TV, and Canal Plus” to produce high frame rate HDR content for the Apple TV 4K.

Also Read | Apple iMac refresh launched with sleek design, M1 chip and choice of seven colours

The Apple TV is claimed to “improve a television’s picture quality” by automatically tailoring its video output using sensors in the iPhone to deliver “more accurate colours and improved contrast.”

Redesigned Siri remote.

While the Apple TV design remains unchanged, Apple has updated the accompanying Siri remote with a new 5-way touch-enabled clickpad – its outer ring also doubles as a jog control. Apple has finally added a dedicated power button to it while the Siri button has been moved to the side.

Apple TV 4K India price and availability

The Apple TV 4K is priced at Rs 18,990 for the base model with 32GB storage. The 64GB model of the Apple TV 4K has been launched at Rs 20,900. It will be available for order starting April 30 and shipping in the second half of May. The updated Siri remote will also be sold separately at a price of Rs 5,800. Apple said it is compatible with the previous gen Apple TV 4K and even the much older Apple TV HD.

Also Read | From Star Wars to iPhone 12, how Dolby pushed the limits of sight and sound