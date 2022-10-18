Apple TV 4K 2022 launched in India with USB Type-C powered Siri remote, more affordable pricing

Apple has launched the third-generation Apple TV 4K in India alongside the tenth-generation iPad and iPad Pro 2022. The new version looks virtually identical to the previous model but there are some key changes including a faster A15 Bionic chip, HDR10 Plus playback, and a USB C powered Siri remote. Even more importantly, the 2022 refresh costs less than its predecessor with a starting price of Rs 14,900 (versus Rs 18,900) and also gets a storage bump while at it.

There are a few downsides to getting to this seemingly lower pricing. The base Apple TV 4K, for instance, is Wi-Fi 6 only. The more expensive model –that costs Rs 16,900— adds an ethernet port and Thread networking support for theoretically better smart home control. It also comes with 128GB storage right out of the gate (the base model gets 64GB).

Rest, it’s all the same. A big update comes by way of the Siri remote which is exactly same as the version that shipped with the last model but it now has a USB C port for charging (versus Lightning in the predecessor). It retains its predecessor’s 5-way touch-enabled clickpad – its outer ring also doubles as a jog control— and dedicated power button while the Siri button sits on the side.

Under the hood, you now get an A15 Bionic chip which— according to Apple— brings 50 percent faster CPU performance and up to 30 percent faster graphics over the previous model’s A12.

The new Apple TV 4K can play HDR10 Plus content in addition to Dolby Vision. It can pull 60fps Dolby Vision over AirPlay from select iPhones. Dolby Atmos is supported too.

Apple says the new Apple TV 4K is available to order starting today, October 18, itself from its website and shipping starts from November 4.