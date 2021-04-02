Apple turns 45: Tim Cook remembers Steve Jobs, asks employees to rededicate themselves to creating transformative products

During these 45 years, Apple has carved a space for itself as a premium brand. (Image: AP)

Apple turned 45 on Thursday, and on the occasion, CEO Tim Cook remembered Co-founder Steve Jobs and sent an email thanking all the employees of the company. Apple was started by Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne in 1976 on April 1.

In a post on microblogging site Twitter, Cook wrote that on the occasion of the company’s anniversary, he was reminded of Jobs’ words, “It’s been an amazing journey so far, yet we have barely begun.” He thanked all the employees of Apple for their contributions, cheering for the next 45 years and more to come for the company. He also asked the employees to rededicate themselves to the vision with which Apple was formed.

As Apple celebrates 45 years today, I’m reminded of Steve’s words from many years ago: “It’s been an amazing journey so far, yet we have barely begun.” Thanks to every member of our Apple family for all you’ve done to enrich lives. Here’s to the next 45 years & beyond! — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 1, 2021

During these 45 years, Apple has carved a space for itself as a premium brand. It has also been a leader in numerous aspects of tech innovation, be it through the iPhone, iPad or Mac. Starting as a company which sold Mac computers, Apple is now much more than computers, laptops and iPhones.

In November 2020, Cupertino reached a market value of $2 trillion, now standing as the most valuable publicly traded company globally. This even as the world was facing a global pandemic, with people facing job losses and economies reaching new lows. What’s more is the fact that the valuation of Apple doubled in just a span of two years, going from $1 trillion in 2018 to $2 trillion in 2020.

While Apple’s devices, ranging from iPhones, iPads, Mac computers to Apple Watch and AirPods are performing quite well, its services business, which includes services like Apple Music, App Store, and Apple Care among others, is also working well for the company. In the last four years, Cupertino’s revenue from services has doubled, and is likely to cross the figure of $45 billion soon.

Apple has also taken some major steps to justify its position as an industry leader. It moved away from long-time chip partner Intel to its own in-house M1 chips to power the latest Macs that were released late last year. While the move irked Intel, and understandably so, it has led to the latest Macs delivering a better processing experience. Cupertino also announced last year that with iOS 14, it would make it necessary for app developers to gain explicit permission of users before gathering and/or sharing their data with third-party apps, something that has brought Apple in a direct war with social media giant Facebook, which has been relying on such data for its targeted ads business.

But, with both of these steps, Cupertino has attempted to assert that for the company, customers and their experiences come first, no matter how many rivals it makes in the face of delivering that promise. It makes sense for Apple to resort to such measures to drive home the message of ‘customers first’, since dedication to customers and their comfort has always been the key reasoning for Cupertino to charge a pretty penny for its products and services.

In an email that Cook sent to the company employees, he said that Apple had been formed with the mission of providing transformative products to customers so as to redefine what technology is able to achieve, while also making the lives of people better. He then called for employees to rededicate themselves to this cause, and also to keep it alive for a long time.

In an inspiring note to his team, he also said that the present has great potential for the company to work with, and it also fortunately had a dedicated and talented team, which made it an obligation for Cupertino to deliver on that potential.