Apple to update entry-level iPad with USB Type-C charging, A14 Bionic chip, and 5G: Report

The next entry-level iPad model may switch to USB Type-C charging and bring more substantial hardware upgrades like a faster A14 Bionic chip and 5G connectivity in cellular options. It may switch to a slightly bigger, more powerful Retina display, too, in line with the iPad Air. The current model—which is the ninth generation— still charges over Lightning and packs the A13 Bionic chip. Apple added “True Tone” for the first time to its budget iPad with the current version, keeping rest of the display specs same as before.

A new 9to5Mac report suggests that Apple is looking to give its cheapest iPad the USB C makeover which if it were to happen, would mean that all iPads –from base to top-end— would have moved on from Lightning to a more commonplace and useful connectivity standard. Faster data speeds and improved compatibility would be some of the more far-reaching benefits of the move.

A chip upgrade is almost always a given with a new iPad and the report adds that Apple will include the A14 Bionic chip inside the next entry-level iPad. Faster and more future proof 5G support is also expected. The display, too, seems in line to get a refresh with a resolution akin to the iPad Air’s—which is to say that the screen size, too, may see an update.

Apple’s ninth-generation iPad still looks like the older model which is to say it has wide chunky bezels on all sides and a home button at the bottom that doubles as a fingerprint reader. It isn’t immediately clear if Apple will update the design in the upcoming model.

The screen in the current gen iPad is 10.2-inch like before though you do get True Tone support. It is powered by the A13 Bionic chip and comes with double the storage for the base model (64GB versus 32GB) compared to its predecessor. The ninth-generation model also has an improved 12MP front camera with Centre Stage.

The ninth-generation iPad was launched alongside the iPhone 13 series, and we can expect Apple to launch the successor during iPhone 14 launch possibly in September.