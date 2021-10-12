Apple to ‘unleash’ new hardware on October 18; MacBook Pro refresh with M1X chip expected

Apple’s unleashed special event kicks off October 18, at 10:30PM IST.

Apple will hold its next ‘special’ event on October 18. The Cupertino-based company just sent out invites for its second fall event of the year where it will most likely launch brand new MacBook Pro models with the second-generation M1 system-on-chip, or M1X as it’s being widely rumoured. We could also see a more powerful Mac Mini boasting of the same chip plus third generation AirPods which were previously rumoured to launch alongside the iPhone 13 in September.

The M1X should be the real showstopper and all hints—and rumour mills—point to that. The theme of the event is ‘unleashed’, and the invite makes it abundantly clear that ‘speed’ will be the big takeaway from it. If that wasn’t enough, Apple SVP Marketing Greg Joswiak also references the term in a tweet sharing the launch date on Twitter—so that’s that.

Unleashed! These next six days are going to speed by. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/0ops2bVPvl — Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) October 12, 2021

The M1 was a big step for Apple as it signalled start of Cupertino’s transition away from long-term partner Intel. If anything, the M1X is even more eagerly awaited because that’s where Apple will supposedly kickstart the journey for power—or pro—users. New 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models are expected to pack this new chip. A new, more powerful Mac Mini with M1X is also on the cards.

In its next-gen avatar, the MacBook Pro—14- and 16-inch—will reportedly bring back MagSafe magnetic charging and ditch the near controversial touch bar that we all love to hate so much. The Mac Mini refresh with M1X is meanwhile said to pack more ports, making it more useful for those looking for more power and productivity in the hallmark Mac Mini form factor.

The third-gen AirPods were expected to be launched in September but since that never happened, it’s possible we could hear more about them on October 19.

Apple's unleashed special event kicks off October 18, at 10:30PM IST.