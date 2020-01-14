Apple to unleash iPhone with 5G support in 2020: Report

In his note, Kuo has further explained that the mmWave technology would only be available in the US, Canada, Japan, Korea and the UK as of now. (Image: Reuters)

iPhone 12 is expected to be launched this year and Apple fans could be in for a treat. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is rumoured to launch 4 new iPhones this year. In a research note written by Ming-Chi Kuo which is available on MacRumours, he says that Apple is set to launch iPhone models which which will be enabled to support sub GHz and sub-6GHz-plus-mmWave 5G.

In his note, Kuo has further explained that the mmWave technology would only be available in the US, Canada, Japan, Korea and the UK as of now. The reason behind this is the fact that many countries do not have 5G services yet which is why iPhones in these markets might not support 5G services.

Apple fans in India might have to wait longer for a 5G enabled iPhone as the services are yet to launched here. Earlier, rumours had suggested that India will see a 5G roll out in 2020, however, the technology is still in testing phase.

Last year, Apple had launched the iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11. The iPhone 11 Pro is the only iPhone with a triple camera setup at the back of the phone. The iPhone 11 which is the successor of the iPhone XR comes with a dual camera set up at the back of the iPhone. iPhone 11 was once again the more popular choice amongst buyers in India as it is cheaper than the iPhone 11 pro but it is one of the best phones in its price range. However, it is important to note that iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 do not have 5G support. Fans will have to wait a little longer to see the debut of 5G enabled iPhone in India.