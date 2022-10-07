Apple to start selling iPhone 14 Plus in India from today: Check price, full specs

Apple announced the iPhone 14 line up at Far Out Event on September 7 and Apple made a big announcement by keeping the Mini variant away from this year’s line up and came with an iPhone 14 “Plus” – definitely not the first of its kind – but a long-awaited comeback. Apple had stopped producing “Plus” iPhones after iPhone 8 Plus.

With that being said, how is it different from the standard iPhone 14? Well, iPhone 14 Plus offers you a “pro max” sized screen at a more affordable price tag. Therefore, it could be a go to option if you like bigger iPhones.

Unlike all the other iPhones in the iPhone 14 line up – standard iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max – the iPhone 14 Plus wasn’t made available for a long time and took a long time to get launched. Every other iPhone 14 model was available for pre-orders, starting September 9.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus: Price, availability

iPhone 14 Plus comes in five colour options – Blue, Purple, Midnight, Starlight, and (PRODUCT)RED.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus comes in three variants – 128GB, 256GB and 512GB and is priced at Rs 89,900, Rs 99,900, Rs 1,19,900 respectively.

iPhone 14 Plus is available to buy from Apple Store, and other major retail stores. Several credit or debit card offers are also expected during the check out.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus: Specifications, features

iPhone 14 Plus comes fresh out of the box loaded with Apple’s latest iOS 16. Plus variant flaunts a bigger display of 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with 2778×1284 pixels resolution, brightness peaked at 1,200 nits and 458ppi.

It comes with the same – as seen on iPhone 13 models – A15 Bionic chip. In terms of camera, Apple keeps the big 48MP camera exclusively for the Pro models and installs a dual camera system on the rear – 12MP+12MP. iPhone 14 Plus flaunts a 12MP camera on the front.

Other highlighted safety features include Emergency SOS and Crash Detection. Apple claims the battery to offer video playback up to 26 hours, video streaming up to 20 hours and audio playback up to 100 hours. It supports MagSafe wireless charging up to 15W, Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W as well as fast charging up to 50% in around 30 minutes with a 20W adapter. The installed sensors include Face ID, barometer, high dynamic range gyro, accelerometer, proximity sensor and dual ambient light sensors.

