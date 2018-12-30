Apple to start assembling high-end iPhone models, says report

Beginning 2019, tech giant Apple may start assembling its premium iPhone models in India. The assembling will be carried out by partnering with Foxconn’s local branch, reported CNBC. Foxconn is a Taiwanese multinational electronics contract manufacturing company which already assembles a large bulk of existing iPhone manufacturing.

As per the report, Apple has been assembling iPhones in the country since 2017, started with iPhone SE and iPhone 6S. The new partnership with Foxconn will see the premium line of iPhone models such as the iPhone X getting assembled within India.

The assembling of premium models will take place at a Foxconn plant situated in Sriperumbudur town in Tamil Nadu, the source was quoted in the CNBC report as saying.

Assembling in the country would be an advantage for Apple which has been long courting the Indian government for tax relief on its certain smartphone components.

The Indian government has levied higher tariffs on smartphones imports while still slashing component rates to encourage its Make in India initiative.