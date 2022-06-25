Apple to sell Mac, iPad with up to Rs 24,000 discount, free AirPods to students, teachers: Full details

Apple heavy discounts for students and teachers: Apple has announced its annual “Back to School” offer on the Apple Store online in which the company is offering a variety of products, from iPads to Mac devices at a discounted rate of up to a whopping Rs 24,000 to teachers and university students.

Apple’s Back to School offer is live on its Online store and will end on September 22.

In addition, customers can also get a free pair of AirPods along with a six-month subscription to Apple Music. Also, the company is offering a 20% discount on Apple Care+. The Apple Education pricing is additionally available to all teachers, faculty, staff, and homeschool teachers of all grade levels and university students and their parents.

Available devices and pricing

MacBook Pro 13 is available at a discount of upto Rs 10,000 at Rs 1,19,900 (regular price: Starts at Rs 1,29,900)

MacBook Pro 14 is available at a discount of upto 19,490 at Rs 1,75,410 (regular price: Starts at Rs 1,94,900)

MacBook Pro 16 is available at a discount of nearly Rs 23,990 at a starting price at Rs 2,15,910 (regular price: Starts at Rs 2,39,900)

MacBook Air (M1) is available at a discount of upto Rs 10,000, now at Rs 89,900 (regular price: Rs 99,900)

MacBook Air (M2): Starts at Rs 1,09,900 (regular price: Starts at Rs 1,19,900)

iMac: Starts at Rs 1,07,910 (regular price: Start at Rs 1,19,900)

Apple iPad Pro: Starts at Rs 68,300 (regular price: Starts at Rs 71,900)

iPad Air: Starts at Rs 50,780 (regular price: Starts at Rs 54,900)

In addition to this, customers can also upgrade their existing AirPods by paying an additional Rs 6,400 or Rs 12,200. There’s a limit of one Mac and one iPad per eligible customer.