Apple to release iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8 in India today: Here’s everything to know

Apple will release its iPadOS 15 and iOS 15 later today. While the iOS update will come to the iPhone models recently released and the seventh-generation iPod touch, the recent iPad models will get the iPadOS.

Apple has included features such as Focus and SharePlay along with an upgraded FaceTime and messaging experience in the iOS 15. The iPadOS 15, meanwhile, uses the Split View and Slide Over options to enhance multitasking. Alongside the iOS updates, Apple will also release watchOS 8 update for the Apple Watch.

The Cupertino-based tech giant announced the iPadOS 15 and iOS 15 during last week’s California Streaming event where it unveiled the iPhone 13 series and new iPad. The updates would be available on compatible devices in India this evening.

Devices including the iPhone 6 series and upwards would be compatible with the iOS 15 update. These include the iPhone SE (2020) and the original iPhone SE. The update will come preloaded on the iPhone 13 series.

The update can be downloaded from the device settings. The update will download automatically if that option is selected. The update can also be downloaded on a device using a Mac computer.

The new iOS will bring redesigned notifications and summary support. Pre-installed apps such as Safari, Apple Maps, and Siri will also be updated. Photos will get live text support and live text translation on the new operating system.

The update will also bring SharePlay that lets users share films or shows with loved ones. It will also allow iPad and iPhone users to share their screen over FaceTime. Apple has also introduced a grid view to FaceTime with the speaker highlighted at the bottom.

iOS 15 will allow Apple owners to invite friends through a link, enabling both Android and Windows users to join FaceTime calls. The Shared with You section in the new Photos app will feature images, links, and other content shared via messages. Safari and Apple Music will also have the Shared with You section.