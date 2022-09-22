Apple to redesign battery percentage icon after users’ complaint: Report

Apple reintroduced the battery percentage notifier with its iOS 16 Update. Cupertino’s tech giant is now reported to revamp the battery level indicator following an iOS 16.1 beta 2 update.

The reintroduction of the battery percentage notifier received mixed opinions among the iPhone users. Unlike the battery percentage indicator in earlier iPhones – where battery percentage was displayed next to the battery icon and the update has placed it within the battery icon.

As a result, it doesn’t show how much battery is left except for the percentage until the iPhone’s battery falls to 20% – it turns red.

The battery is always filled which has made the feature look more complex – opposing what the feature was meant for – to make it more convenient.

The revamped battery percentage indicator offers a bolder font than earlier and once your iPhone hits 100% charge or gets fully charged, the lightning bolt icon no longer appears, as per a report of 9toMac.

In related news it was revealed that not every iPhone – which received iOS 16 update received the feature, Apple notified in a support document. “iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 12 mini, and iPhone 13 mini don’t display battery percentage in the status bar,” says Apple.

Macrumors reported that following an iOS 16.1 beta update the iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 12 mini, and iPhone 13 mini – will receive the battery percentage indicator.

On the iPhone 14 Pro models, the battery percentage indicator appears within the newly introduced Apple’s Dynamic Island.

The feature has already come with iOS 16.1 beta 2 update but it is currently available to developers only.

Apple has not confirmed the release date of iOS 16’s next version yet.