Apple to launch ‘rOS’ this year? All you need to know about rumoured realityOS

Apple rOS: In case you think it is a typo, it is not! We might actually get to see Apple’s rOS sometime this year. Wait, let us give you a little context. Back in 2017, it had been reported that Cupertino was working on a new operating system called rOS, for ‘realityOS’. Over the course of the years, when nothing changed, this rumour kind of faded away from the public eye. Now though, another report has surfaced and it suggests that rOS might actually make an appearance in 2022.

Now, in case you’re wondering what rOS is for, here’s what we know so far. Rumour mill has it that rOS is meant to power the upcoming AR/VR headset that Apple will release. A report by 9to5Mac has given us the latest hope about the rOS, and as per that, ‘realtiyOS’ has been referred to in the upload logs of App Store and in the open source dyld repo. Based on this, it seems like the AR/VR headset would have its own App Store for third-party developers to share apps around augmented reality and virtual reality.

Apple’s AR/VR headset is a highly anticipated device. Well, to be honest, any device from Cupertino grabs public attention, but add the AR/VR factor to the tech giant’s knack for the touch of perfection, and you’ve got something that everyone kind of awaits with bated breath. New details about the device have been shared by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, according to whom the 96W power adapter used for the 14-inch MacBook Pro would be used for the headset as well. Moreover, a 4nm chip and a 5nm chip would lend processing capabilities to the device.

The rumours of the device have been running around for quite some time, but there is no official confirmation of any sort, which is frankly no surprise. Cupertino is known to keep things hush hush before it chooses to reveal its products officially, and it has also, in the past, spoken out against leaks and guesses about its products before they are released.

However, Kuo’s research note to investors stating that it was likely that Cupertino would launch the gadget towards the end of 2022 with limited supplies is about as much of a confirmation as we can hope to get. He has noted, though, that even if the product is launched in 2022, the shipment is not likely to begin until the 2023 first quarter.

So far, what reports suggest is that the device would be equipped with a three-display configuration, using two Micro OLED displays and one AMOLED panel. It is also expected to weigh somewhere between 300 and 400 grams, with Kuo saying that the headset would be capable of delivering performance comparable with Cupertino’s in-house M1 chipsets that have been fitted in its new MacBooks. Environment and gesture detection is also expected in the device with the help of advanced sensors.