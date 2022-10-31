Apple to launch MacBook Pro refresh with M2 chip early next year, says report

The new MacBooks Pro with M2 chipset that was said to launch this year is now coming early next year. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, there are no MacBook Pros coming this year as the company is planning to unveil its new MacBook Pro, Mac Mini, and Mac Pro in the first quarter of March 2023.

Apple announced the M2-powered MacBook Air at WWDC this year post and people were expecting new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros this year. There were rumours suggesting that the new MacBook Pros could debut this year. Many were expecting it to happen in late October or November.

However, noted KGI securities analyst Ming Chi-Kuo suggested that the new laptops could enter mass production in the last quarter of this year. Kuo also speculated that the M2 Pro chip could use the same 5nm process as the current M2 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models.

“Given TSMC’s guidance that the 3nm will contribute revenue starting in 1H23, processors of 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models may still adopt the 5nm advanced node,” Kuo tweeted.

Coming back to Gurman’s new revelations about the new MacBook Pro refresh, he says that those waiting to buy new MacBook Pros will have to wait until March next year.

“Apple is aiming to introduce the upgraded models—including M2-based versions of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros—in the first quarter of calendar 2023″. A similar statement was made by Apple CEO Tim Cook, during his quarterly earnings call. He said that Apple’s product lineup for this year “is set”,” wrote Gurman in his Power On newsletter.

He also added that the M2-based versions of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros could launch alongside of the upcoming macOS Ventura 13.3 and iOS 16.3. He said those software updates could debut “between early February and the beginning of March.” While there’s no official data yet, Gurman expects the launch to happen in March as Apple has rarely launched any product in January or February.

