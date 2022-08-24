It’s official. Apple is hosting its next big fall hardware event on September 7. The event, which is being called “Far Out”, will be broadcasted from Apple Park with limited in-person attendance like WWDC 2022. At the event, Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 14 series and new Apple Watches.

The iPhone will naturally be the showstopper of the event. Rumour mill has it that there will be four models, spanning pro and non-pro editions— a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus/Max, 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone Pro Max. The pro iPhone 14 models are apparently in line to receive a major makeover and clear-cut demarcation with the non-pro iPhone 14.

Also Read | Apple September iPhone 14 launch event round-up: All the big details

The pro iPhone 14 phones are said to get a new screen design with a holepunch cut-out for the selfie camera and another pill-shaped housing for FaceID. Apple will reportedly keep its next A-series processor reserved for the pro iPhones this year. The non-pro iPhones will apparently use the iPhone 13 processor. All the iPhone 14 series phones are further said to come with autofocus-enabled selfie cameras.

Whether or not Apple will release a mini-iPhone this year remains to be seen.

As for the upcoming Apple Watch, as many as three models may be in the offing. One will be a successor to the Apple Watch Series 7 with more or less the same design and new feature set including a body temperature sensor. The Apple Watch SE is also expected to get an update with a similar design and faster hardware. The star of the show will reportedly be an all-new Apple Watch rugged edition for extreme sports athletes. This version is expected come with a bigger screen and possibly longer battery life.

Also Read | iPhone SE price drops on Flipkart, here’s how to get it under Rs 15,000

There may be more surprises including new AirPods Pro. The entry-level iPad may also see a refresh although new iPads seem unlikely to launch on September 7. Apple has confirmed iPadOS 16 is delayed and there’s a possibility that new iPads may launch closer to its official roll-out.

Watch this space for all the deets from Apple’s Far Out event.