Apple to launch foldable iPad by 2024, in-house 5G modems by 2025: Report

After companies like Samsung, Oppo and Huawei that are busy making foldable phones for the masses, Cupertino-giant Apple is also now jumping on the bandwagon, only it will have a foldable tablet first and then go for a foldable phone. Apple reportedly is said to be working on a foldable iPad which could take nearly one to two years to come.

According to analyst Ben Wood, Apple is planning on to launch a foldable iPad in 2024 as a trial run for foldable technology before deploying it in its foldable iPhones. There are reports that Apple is in talks with LG to develop an ultra-thin cover glass for its entire range of foldable devices. Wood in an interview to CNBC said that it makes no sense for Apple to make a foldable iPhone right now. The company could do away with the trend of launching a foldable phone and instead go with a foldable iPad first.

“A folding iPhone will be super high risk for Apple. Firstly, it would have to be incredibly expensive in order to not cannibalize the existing iPhones,” Wood said in the interview. Analysts predict that the foldable may cost around $2,500 which roughly translates to Rs 2,00,000.

According to popular Apple analyst Ross Young, Apple is working on a foldable iPad with display size of nearly 20-inches.

Coming to the foldable iPhone which has been in rumours for a long time, reports suggest that it could have a bigger display size of around 8- inches. Analyst Ming Chi-Kuo claims that Apple is working on a 9-inch foldable phone, which if turns out to be true, will make it the biggest foldable phone in the market. Kuo also believes that Apple could use a colour e-ink display on foldable devices for efficient battery utilization.

