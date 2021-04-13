Apple to hold “Spring Loaded” special event on April 20, new iPad Pro models expected

Available to view on Apple.com at 10:30 PM IST.

Apple has officially confirmed that its next special event will take place on April 20. The event, titled “Spring Loaded” will be streamed from Apple Park and available to view on Apple.com at 10:30 PM IST.

The confirmation came hours after Siri, which is the default voice assistant on Apple devices, spilled the beans for Cupertino revealing exactly “when is the next Apple event” earlier than expected. The slip was so unlike Apple, it could well have been part of some elaborate prank but as it turns out, Siri got it right.

Be that as it may, just like the leak, Apple’s confirmation comes with no additional piece of information. The invite shared by the company “literally” reveals nothing although we’re sure some people will be able to connect a few dots and speculate – as is usually the case. One guess is – and this is basis of an AR video shared by Apple SVP Marketing Greg Joswiak – all the scribbling and looping action, leading into the Apple logo, could have something to do with the Apple Pencil and all the colours could be a subtle hint at new colours, for, the new iPad Pros.

Because, Apple is all but certain to launch new iPad Pro models at its Spring Loaded event. There could be more devices and announcements including AirTags and iMac refresh, but clearly, there is a lot of buzz around the iPad Pro. Especially around the 12.9-inch model which is expected to be the first iPad to switch to a Mini LED display, a technology that would allow Apple to offer greater contrast, among other things.

The 12.9- as well as the 11-inch iPad Pro models are also expected to cram more powerful hardware, with a processor that is said to be in line with the M1 – Apple’s custom silicon that made its debut last year through new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac Mini models.

These iPad Pros are also expected to come with updated USB Type-C ports and potentially more powerful cameras.

Apple’s special event is coming at a tumultuous time when the industry is braving a global semiconductor shortage. There have been reports claiming the next iPad Pro – particularly the 12.9-inch model – might face shipping delays or be available in limited quantities at least initially. It will be interesting to see how Apple addresses these challenges and if at all CEO Tim Cook talks about them during the keynote. Watch this space for out full coverage of Apple’s Spring Loaded special event on April 20.