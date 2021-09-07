Apple to hold ‘special event’ on September 14; iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7 expected

The iPhone would likely be the showstopper of the event.

Apple on Tuesday announced that its next major fall ‘special event’ will take place on September 14 at 10:30PM IST. If all goes as per tradition, we can expect Cupertino to take the wraps off the next iPhone, likely to be called the iPhone 13. Expectedly then, there should be four new models if we’re assuming the ‘mini’ is still on schedule for this year. Speaking of which, Apple could also launch the next Apple Watch – tentatively the Apple Watch Series 7 – during the same event, though, rumour has it that it might not be ready to ship it immediately due to alleged manufacturing issues.

The iPhone of course would be the showstopper of the event. Rumour has it that Apple is looking to finally join the high refresh rate bandwagon this year, with the new batch of iPhones expected to cram faster OLED displays. All iPhone 12 models came with OLED panels with conventional 60Hz screens at a time when Android phones as low as under Rs 20,000 have made high refresh rate screens the new normal.

Apple updated the design bit quite a bit with the iPhone 12 and chances are, the iPhone 13 may not look very different though a big change this year could be – hopefully – a smaller notch. Improved performance courtesy brand new Apple silicon and better cameras are almost always a given with a new iPhone and let’s just say, the iPhone 13 isn’t likely to stray far from that path.

The software driving these iPhones also gets a refresh at Apple’s fall events, therefore the next major update to iOS, aka iOS 15, is also expected to get an official release date for when it would be available for all users on September 14. It is currently available in beta.

Alongside the iPhone 13, Apple may announce the Apple Watch Series 7. The series is said to get a major redesign this year with flatter sides sort of like the iPhone 12. But even more importantly, Apple is said to also bring a size refresh with the Apple Watch Series 7 getting larger 41mm and 45mm screen options.

Rounding off the event, we can also expect Apple to update the entry-level AirPods and simultaneously announce new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with the company’s custom chips and more.

Watch this space for our full coverage of Apple’s September 14 special event as we bring you every detail as it happens.