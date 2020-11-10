Apple to hold ‘One More Thing’ event today: Timing, where to watch and what to expect

The event is scheduled to take place at 10 am PST.

Apple One More Thing event: Tech giant Apple is set to hold a virtual event called ‘One More Thing’ today. This would mark the third event in a series of announcements Cupertino has made with the latest one having been held to unveil the iPhone 12 series. It is highly likely that the event would be the last one the iPhone maker holds this year, possibly to launch the much-awaited new MacBook models. These models would run on Apple’s very own house chips, rather than Intel Processors, the announcement for which the giant had made earlier this year.

Apple event: When and where to watch

The event is scheduled to take place at 10 am PST, which means in India, the event will happen at 11:30 pm. The event would be held at Apple Park virtually, much like the previous events this year. Anyone wishing to catch the event live would be able to do so at the dedicated Event site of Apple, YouTube or the Apple TV app.

One More Thing by Apple: What to expect

The event could likely unveil hardware based on Apple’s in-house ARM silicon. However, these are speculations since no specific details have been shared by Cupertino in the event invite. The tagline, however, states “One More Thing”, which means that the announcement would most likely not be related to Apple Watch, iPhone or iPad since announcements regarding these products have already been made in separate events.

Announcements related to MacBook and Mac products can be expected, which would be based on the native chips. Earlier this year, Cupertino had confirmed that it would base its new Mac products on the in-house chips rather than Intel Processors, which is why the new Macs are much awaited by tech enthusiasts everywhere.