scorecardresearch
Follow Us

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Apple to hike App Store prices in several countries from October

The new prices, excluding auto-renewable subscriptions, will be effective as early as Oct. 5, Apple said in a blog post.

Written by Reuters
Apple to hike App Store prices in several countries from October
The new prices, excluding auto-renewable subscriptions, will be effective as early as Oct. 5, Apple said in a blog post. (Photo source: Reuters)

Apple Inc said on Monday prices of apps and in-app purchases on its App Store will increase in several countries including Japan, Malaysia and all territories that use the euro currency, from next month.

The new prices, excluding auto-renewable subscriptions, will be effective as early as Oct. 5, Apple said in a blog post. These changes will also reflect new regulations for Apple in Vietnam to collect and remit applicable taxes, being value added tax (VAT) and corporate income tax (CIT) at 5% rates respectively, the company added.

(More details are awaited.)

Also Read

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.