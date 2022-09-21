Apple to fix iOS 16 clipboard paste permission bug with new update coming next week

Apple has reportedly responded to user complaints regarding an annoying popup in iOS 16 that asks for permission each time a user wants to paste text, images and more from the clipboard.

According to MacRumors, the prompt was added in the update as a privacy measure – requiring apps to seek permission to access clipboard – however, the measure has become a subject of annoyance for many.

The prompt – as a privacy measure – asks for permission each time a user wants to access clipboard to paste text, image, etc.

MacRumors reports that it sent an email to Apple’s Craig Federighi and Tim Cook, complaining and suggesting the Cupertino-based tech giant to treat access to the clipboard the same way third party access to location, camera, etc is treated.

Apple’s Senior Manager Ron Huang responded to the sent email and said that the pop-up is not supposed to show up every time a user wants to paste something from clipboard.

He further adds that this is unexpected behaviour and the company will examine the bug. Huang also claims that Apple did not notice the bug previously, as per MacRumors. The report also claims that Apple is aware of the bug.

Apple’s spokesperson gave a reassurance that the company will soon release an iOS 16 update intended to fix bugs. The next iOS 16 update will reportedly roll out next week. However, the iOS update version number remains an undisclosed discussion, as per a report of The Wall Street Journal.

Apple recently rolled out the iOS 16.0.1 update exclusively for the iPhone 14 series, to bring fixes for issues affecting activations and migration, camera zoom, and app authentication.