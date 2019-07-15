Apple to discard Face ID from 2020 iPhones, include in-screen Touch ID: Report

Apple is expected to launch 3 new phones in September this year. (Representational Photo: Reuters)

Apple is working on a new design of the iPhone for the year 2020, and could discard the Face ID feature from phones next year, said a report by China Times citing an analyst from Credit Suisse.

The California-based company plans to deliver at least one iPhone which does not have the Face ID or the notch, the report says. The analyst is of the opinion that the iPhone could feature a full-screen fingerprint authentication and under-screen camera which is bascially TouchID 2.

It is being said that the fingerprint scanner could be installed inside the glass, making the iPhone quite similar to the Galaxy S10 in terms of looks. The Galaxy S10 by Samsung features the ultrasonic fingerprint scanner along with a punch hole camera on its front.

Apple is working on developing the in-display fingerprint scanner technology on its own and not partnering with any third-party part suppliers, the report claims.

While, it has not been confirmed whether the iPhone maker is really going ahead with it, Apple has been actively pushing Face ID in its commercials, and the technology is far more secure than the Touch ID. So, it would be a big leap if the company decides to do away with it.

However, reports have also emerged that say that Apple is developing a cheaper iPhone model for the Chinese market ditching the Face ID.

On the other hand, Ming Chi-Kuo who is said to be a top Apple analyst is of the belief that at least one of Apple’s iPhone in 2020 could come with a smaller camera lens and an enhanced screen-to-body ratio.

The company which is known to launch new iPhones in September, is expected to launch three new devices this year – iPhone 11, iPhone 11R and iPhone 11 Max. Reports have said that all three phones will have a new A13 chipset and better cameras.