Apple to call employees back to office from February 1 under new hybrid work plan: Report

US-based Apple is all set to call its employees, who have been working from home for the past 18 months, back to office. According to a new report, Apple CEO Tim Cook has written an email to the Apple employees in which he has mentioned that the hybrid-work model will come into force from February next year. Earlier, the American giant had asked its employees to report back to office from September this year itself but had later postponed the plan in view of the rising trajectory of cases of Coronavirus in the United States. While the Apple employees working from home are in dread about reporting back to office, Cook has maintained that the plan is to initially come to office only for one or two days a week initially for four weeks.

Cook wrote in the email (via The Information) that the new hybrid work model will be implemented at as many locations around the world as possible. The CEO said that the company is targeting the deadline of February 1, 2022 and intends to implement the hybrid work model in a phased manner. As per the plan detailed in his email, the employees will be asked to report to the office only for one or two days in seven days for a period of four weeks.

Exhorting the company employees to get properly vaccinated if they have access to vaccines, Cook maintained that the company will not hesitate in taking local conditions of different locations into consideration before implementing its plans. Cook said that he understands the dynamic situation due to the pandemic and the company will be ready to adjust its timing, approach and protocols in tune with the changing circumstances. Summing up, the CEO said that the pandemic had taught everybody a great deal about flexible work but also reminds of the irreplaceable value of in-person collaboration.