Apple to bring Stage Manager multitasking feature to more iPads, but there’s a catch: Report

Apple is all set to bring Stage Manager to more iPads. Stage Manager will be available to third and fourth generation iPad Pros, which have A12X Bionic and A12Z Bionic chips, respectively – following an iOS 16.1 update, as reported by Engadget.

Stage Manager is a new multi-tasking system – which provides a windows-like experience while switching between the apps. The feature can be useful for multi-taskers as it allows users to run 8 apps simultaneously. It was previously available only on iPads running on M1 chips. However, the tables have turned as it’s going to soon be available for 3rd and 4th gen iPad Pros.

“We introduced Stage Manager as a whole new way to multitask with overlapping, resizable windows on both the iPad display and a separate external display, with the ability to run up to eight live apps on screen at once. Delivering this multi-display support is only possible with the full power of M1-based iPads. Customers with iPad Pro 3rd and 4th generation have expressed strong interest in being able to experience Stage Manager on their iPads. In response, our teams have worked hard to find a way to deliver a single-screen version for these systems, with support for up to four live apps on the iPad screen at once,” Apple’s statement to Engadget read.

“External display support for Stage Manager on M1 iPads will be available in a software update later this year,” the statement adds.

Stage Manager’s update version can be spotted in the iPadOs 16.1 beta 3, which was released to devs on Tuesday. Unlike previous releases, Apple didn’t release iOS 16 with iPadOS 16 this year, therefore the update is delayed.

MacOS Ventura will also include Stage Manager. It is expected to arrive more or less around the same time around iPadOS 16.1.