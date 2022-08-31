Apple to bring iPhone XR-like design to next budget iPhone SE: Report

New details on Apple’s next-gen iPhone SE have dropped suggesting that the upcoming phone could sport an iPhone XR-inspired design. Leakster Jon Prosser, while talking on an episode of Geared Up podcast, said “The SE 4, from what I understand – and I don’t think I’ve said this publicly – is just the ‌iPhone‌ XR.”

Prosser claims that Apple will this time drop the traditional design for iPhone SE which includes broad bezels and a Home button that we see in the iPhone SE 2022. Instead, it will have slimmer bezels, notch and a Face ID looking aesthetically harmonising it with the other latest iPhones sold by the company.

The iPhone XR was launched in 2018 with a screen size of 6.06-inches. The iPhone XR-like design means that the upcoming iPhone SE could have a larger display ditching the smaller 4.7-inch display that we see in the current iPhone SE.

The upcoming iPhone SE will succeed the iPhone SE (2022) which was launched in March this year. It sports an iPhone 8-like design only with Apple’s A15 Bionic SoC under the hood. This is the same chipset that powers the iPhone 13 series. The phone features a 4.7-inch Retina HD display and an IP67-certified build. It offers a single 12-megapixel rear camera sensor with an f/1.8 wide-angle lens, and a Touch ID button that includes a fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

While there are no words on when the new iPhone SE will launch, going by the current pace at which Apple launches its SE model, we can expect the phone to come only in 2024. Past rumours on next-gen iPhone SE have it that it could come with a 5.7-inch display and could launch sometime in early in 2023. Apple launched the first iPhone SE in 2016, followed by two other launches in year 2020 and 2022 respectively.