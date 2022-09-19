Apple to bring Dynamic Island notch design to all iPhone 15 models, says new report

Apple launched the iPhone 14 line up recently at the Far Out Event. Experts have already started passing rumours and predictions of the next iPhone line up – iPhone 15.

Apple’s next iPhone might come with Dynamic Island. It currently comes only on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max – might come on all iPhone 15 models, says oft-accurate display industry analyst Ross Young in a tweet, via MacRumors.

Young also hints on the base iPhone 15 that it will not come with an 120Hz LTPO display which enables the Always On Display on iPhone 14 Pro and snappy ProMotion feedback as the “supply chain can’t support it.”

The non-Pro iPhone models currently feature notch – which Apple first introduced with iPhone X in 2017. The company made it a standard feature notch on all the iPhones, except for iPhone SE models.

Recently introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, Dynamic Island is the black, pill-shaped cutout at the top of iPhone – surrounding the Face ID sensors and front camera on the iPhone 14 Pro models.

Cupertino-based tech giant has smartly played with the pill-shaped cutout using animations that make it appear larger when you interact with it.

The Dynamic Island also displays notifications and will let you have a glimpse at sports scores, status of your Uber ride, from the top of your screen. This feature can also allow call notifications to appear at the top.