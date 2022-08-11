Apple to bring back battery percentage status icon to iPhone with this new update, but there’s a catch

iOS 16 will seemingly bring back the battery percentage status indicator to iPhone, which Apple had stopped showing several years ago. Previously, the battery percentage was shown on the left side of the icon, but it has been moved to the centre. This new position allows users to see the battery percentage in the status bar. Prior to this, the company had removed the battery percentage from the iPhone X. Users had a hard time remembering the exact number, but with the update, the issue will be fixed.

Currently, the battery percentage is only available to the beta testers of iOS 16. To see it, users have to update to the latest version of the operating system. However, even after they have done so, they will not be able to see it. To turn on the feature, users have to go to the Settings, and Battery, and then flip on the toggle.

The battery percentage was only shown in select iPhone models. It was not shown on the iPhone 11, iPhone 12, and iPhone 13 mini. Although it may be changed in future updates, this feature will not be available on all iPhone models.

The new battery percentage icon has a major design flaw that prevents users from fully seeing the percentage. To fully see the number, users have to charge their device at all times. However, this feature will not be able to provide users with a legible and accurate depiction of the battery percentage. If users are prone to nearsightedness, they will have a hard time seeing the battery percentage.

Despite this issue, it’s nice too see Apple bringing back the battery percentage at all. This new feature allows users to easily know how much power their device is left with to put on charging again. The current setup allows users to see the battery percentage next to the icon. It is very legible and can be easily accessed by users from the Control Centre.