Apple tipped to launch upgraded MacBook Pro powered by M1X chip in ‘the next several weeks’

Apple could launch the upgraded versions of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models later this year, a report said. The new models will be powered by the upgraded M1X chip.

The Cupertino giant is launching the new iPhone and Apple Watch series through a streaming event on Tuesday. However, Apple will consider a separate event in October to launch the new M1X-powered MacBook Pro models.

According to a report in the Bloomberg Power On newsletter, the new MacBook Pros could hit stores in the “next several weeks”.

The report said the new MacBook Pro models will come in 14- and 16-inch screen sizes, to be powered by the high-end M1 chips (M1X), and have MagSafe charging, mini-LED display, and no Touch Bar support.

Apple is unlikely to provide any details about the upgraded MacBook Pros at ‘California Streaming’ virtual event where the iPhone 13 series, along with the Apple Watch Series 7, would be the main attractions.

Earlier reports had suggested that the M1X-powered MacBook Pro could arrive between September and November. Bloomberg had earlier reported that the next-generation MacBook Pros would see the return of HDMI ports and an SD card slot as the tech giant seeks to address demand from photographers and designers.

It is also being speculated that Apple would use the new 5-nanometre plus (N5P) production technology to develop the M1X chip. The new chip will offer 12 CPU and 16 GPU cores. The current M1 chip based on the 5-nanometre process has 8 CPU and GPU cores. The additional cores are likely to deliver better overall performance.

The Bloomberg newsletter had earlier said Apple could also unveil the new AirPods 3 bearing an AirPods Pro-like design, the redesigned iPad mini, and iPad 9 later this fall.