Apple tipped to launch new iPad Pro models in April with faster processor, improved cameras

Apple iPad: Apple is gearing to launch new models of iPads soon as early as next month to give a boost to the line which performed extremely well during the pandemic due to remote working and learning. According to a Bloomberg report, Cupertino is planning to add to its iPad Pro line, throwing in a better processor “at par with M1” and improved cameras in the mix while offering the same design consistency and size options, 11- and 12.9-inch.

The upcoming iPad Pro is likely to have a processor that would be at par with the new in-house M1 chip that Cupertino has added to its new MacBook line to make them faster. The processors for the iPads are designed by the iPhone maker itself, and then are typically made by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. The company is also hoping to include Mini-LED screens – for the bigger iPad Pro model at the very least – so that the flagship tablet can provide users with a brighter screen with better contrast ratio.

The Thunderbolt connectors have been used with the iPad Pros in testing, reports have said. These ports are the same that the new Macs have. While this port does not require a new charger, it can allow connectivity with additional devices, like external monitors and hard drives. The ports also aid in quicker syncing of data than the current models’ USB-C technology.

However, there has been no official confirmation about these developments, as Cupertino has not even announced its first product launch event of 2021, meaning that the plans could be changed.

In 2020, Apple generated a revenue of $8.4 billion from iPads in the October to December quarter, which marked the highest revenue from the tablets since 2014, riding on the wave of demand due to working and learning from home situations globally. Now, it is likely banking on the newer models to sustain interest in its tablet models even as offices and schools are slowly reopening. Notably, the iPad Pro had been last updated by the company in March 2020.