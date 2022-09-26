Apple tipped to go ‘Ultra’ with iPhone 15: Here are the details

Apple could introduce a new naming scheme with the iPhone 15 series release next year, according to a new report. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says that iPhone 15 “Ultra” may replace the current “Pro Max” models and also Apple’s iPhone 15 could feature a USB Type C instead of lightning port.

It’s not been even a complete month since the iPhone 14 lineup was launched and the rumours of the iPhone 15 line up are already blowing. Earlier supply chain analyst Ross Young also predicted that all the models of iPhone 15 – including the standard variant could feature the new Dynamic Island which is currently available only on iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models.

iPhone 15 is rumoured to come with USB Type C instead of Apple’s lightning port. Gurman claims that Apple has already started testing USB Type C. It comes ahead of EU’s implementation of a law which will require all the phones to have a USB Type C port by 2024.

USB Type-C will become the common charging port for all mobile phones, tablets and cameras in the EU by 2024, says the European Parliament’s press release. It also claims that this move will reduce hassle for consumers and serve as a tool to control e-waste.

Recently with the iPhone 14 launch, Apple reintroduced a “Plus” variant for their iPhones – iPhone 14 Plus. However, an “Ultra” variant of iPhone 15 is not at all surprising, Apple had recently launched Watch Ultra at the Far Out Event as well as adding the syntax Ultra to its M1 Ultra processor.

Apple is expected to launch new Macs – M2 and M2 Pro Mac Minis, M2 Pro and M2 Max 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros and M2 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros. Gurman adds that Apple may not hold a keynote event next month but rather release them via press releases, website updates, as well as media briefings.

Also Read | iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max hands-on: A bitter pill for Android brands to swallow?