Apple tipped to debut its M2 chip in four new Mac devices this year

Apple M2 chip: Tech giant Apple is reportedly going to debut its M2 chip this year, and not just in one, nor two, but four different Mac models. The development has been suggested by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who said that Apple could release a Mac Mini, a Macbook Pro with a 13-inch display, an iMac having a 24-inch display and a redesigned MacBook Air. Gurman is expecting all of these models to be fitted with the M2 chip that is reportedly in the works.

Cupertino has kept mum about this rumoured M2 chip, which is not at all surprising. However, as per Gurman, the M2 chip is expected to be faster than the current M1, though it would be built on the same eight-core architecture. On the other hand, the graphic cores could go from seven or eight to nine or 10, as per the reports. In fact, in 2023, Gurman is expecting that, like it did with its M1, Cupertino would unveil Pro and Max versions of the M2 chip while also announcing an M3 chip.

The first in-house chip of Apple was announced in 2020 and the first lineup of Mac devices running on this processor was released in November that year. Last year, M1 Pro as well as M1 Max made their debut, and Macs running on these chips were also announced by Cupertino in its 2021 release.

With the release of its M1, Apple took the first big step away from Intel chips and since then, it has been launching (or reportedly developing) laptops that are going to eventually replace its Intel-based models.

According to Gurman’s timeline, new Macs would be released by Cupertino first in March, and then again in either May or June.