Apple tipped to be working on ‘hybrid’ ARM-based MacBook with LTE SIM card slot

Apple is working on a ‘hybrid’ computer that will equip LTE capabilities. (Source: Reuters)

Apple WWDC 2018 conference is at least two weeks away but there are some major speculations of what the Cupertino-based giant is expected to launch at the event. Apple is widely expected to announce the iOS 12 at the WWDC, alongside some other hardware launches including a new MacBook. While previous reports have indicated that Apple could refresh the MacBook line from the scratch, a new report claims that it may indeed happen. As per the report, Apple is working on a ‘hybrid’ computer that will equip LTE capabilities under a project codenamed ‘Star’.

The MacBook line could see a new model or multiple models that will feature cellular connectivity via a dedicated SIM card slot, reports 9to5Mac. The report says that the device is being developed as a prototype by Pegatron and a few finished units have reached Apple’s office for testing purposes. The device in question is also believed to be powered by an ARM processor, in addition to inbuilt GPS and water resistance. The ‘hybrid’, of course, will sport a touchscreen display, as well as support for external keyboard, much like the 2-in-1 PCs.

Moreover, it is not clear yet on what operating system this new ‘hybrid’ computer would run on, since macOS is developed to run only on x86 processors, unlike the ARM processors that come in both x86 and x64 architectures. This also suggests that Apple may choose only the x86 model to ensure macOS compatibility. Interestingly, a few reports previously hinted at a new ecosystem that Apple could be working on that would bring macOS and iOS closer, so it might be possible the Apple’s new ‘hybrid’ PC will be the first device to run on the hybrid ecosystem, as well.

While the specifications of the Apple’s ‘hybrid’ PC have begun to spring up, the device may not make debut anytime sooner, not till 2020 to be specific, according to the report. Apple recently announced its breakup with Intel to minimise the reliance on the latter’s chipsets on MacBooks and iMacs. This goes in line with the report of Apple turning its head towards ARM processors to completely cut off Intel supplies.