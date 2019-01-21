Apple thanks Korean police for seizing duplicate products worth $900,000

By: | Published: January 21, 2019 10:26 PM

Fake products have been a serious concern for Apple and other device manufacturers, as consumers are tricked into buying the fake versions or often get lured by the cheaper products.

Fake products have been a serious concern for Apple and other device manufacturers, as consumers are tricked into buying the fake versions or often get lured by the cheaper products.

Donald Shruhan, who is the Senior regional director for Apple’s Asia-Pacific operations, will be visiting the Bucheon Sosa police station in Gyeonggi in South Korea on Friday, says a report.

Why is that relevant, you may ask?

Shruhan will be presenting the plaque to the officers involved in the regional crackdown. Some miscreants were locally selling fake Apple earphones and charging cables, reported the Korea Herald. The counterfeit products were reportedly imported from China and the police are still working to uncover the trail.

The arrested distributors will also be investigated over cases such as fraud and trademark violation. Shruhan who leads Apple’s anti-counterfeiting forces in China, and has also worked with Pfizer previously to curb fake Viagra sales and production as well.

Besides the loss of profits, they can also cause harm to not only the devices but also to human life as they do not undergo the same safety checks as genuine products.

The sale of fake goods is usually profitable for criminals. In February last year, reports emerged that one Chinese national residing in the United States pled guilty to trafficking of fake Apple products, which earned him more than $1.1 million.

Similarly, in the UK, a prolonged investigation led to a police raid on a London warehouse in August 2017 which had a collection of $1.69 million worth counterfeit Apple products.

