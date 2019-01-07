Apple takes a cheeky potshot at Google, Amazon ahead of CES 2019

(source: The Verge)

A massive ad painted white over the black can be seen on a building in Las Vegas, with a clever wordplay on the famous “what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas” catchphrase. The white-on-black ad by Apple is right on time for before the Consumer Electronics Show (CES ) arrives in the city. While the ad surely garnered attention but what is noteworthy is the fact that CES has traditionally been ignored by Apple.

The advertisement banner, according to The Verge, takes up 13 floors of the hotel building, and strategically overlooks the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) where the CES is to take place starting January 8. The Apple’s advertisement says: “What happens on your iPhone, stays on your iPhone.” Every visitor who will be attending CES this week will inevitably be able to see the in-the-face ad.

Apple concludes the ad with a cheeky link to apple.com/privacy; the place where the company details the security of Face ID, Apple Pay, and the health data which is collected by the Apple Watch.

The company has never had any formal presence at CES and therefore has remained the proverbial pink elephant in the convention halls. The fact Apple is so keenly participating in making CES visitors take cues for buying an iPhone tells that the Cupertino-based giant could have plans in future.

Amazon and Google have big shows this year at CES with several products expected from partners that run Alexa and Google Assistant. Both companies have had strong presence for quite some time. And now Apple has struck with a cheeky troll ad.

Amazon Alexa has seen embarrassing failures when it comes to privacy. Last year, it was reported that Alexa had recorded a private conversation and sent it to a different user, and had also mistakenly sent a user 1,700 voice recordings from another user.

READ ALSO | Apple likely to face more troubles as Qualcomm enforces ban on iPhone sales in Germany

With Google Assistant and Android, the story is similar although not as embarrassing but almost as bad. Many privacy issues have been reported from Android device makers secretly tracking user information (for example hello, OnePlus, and Blu). Additionally, the Google-owned business model is also predicated to be using users’ data for commercial gains.

Apple is playing safe, it can be assumed as Apple’s HomePod has not become as popular as Amazon Echo and Google Home. The data by research firm Canalys in November shows Amazon and Google with 31.9 per cent and 29.8 per cent shares, respectively, of the smart speaker market.