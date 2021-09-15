Apple swinging to ‘Dum Maro Dum’ during iPhone 13 launch event sets hearts racing on Twitter

Notably, this is not the first time that Cupertino has used a Bollywood song in one of its ads.

iPhone 13 launch: Apple’s California Streaming event 2021 was highly anticipated and, like had been expected, it marked the launch of the new iPhone lineup – the iPhone 13. It is expected that any Apple announcement is followed by extensive conversations on social media, especially Twitter, and if the announcement is about new iPhones, then the conversations do not let up for days, with people discussing the new specs, features, prices, and more often than not, making jokes about the measures they would have to take to be able to purchase the highest priced device announced. However, in India, a day after the launch of the iPhone 13, there was a whole different conversation taking place on Twitter that had nothing to do with the iPhone itself.

The Indian Twitter has been more interested in discussing the music that was used in the iPhone 13 promotional video. The ears of all the Indian viewers probably perked up as they heard the familiar tunes of Asha Bhosle’s 1971 song Dum Maro Dum as the iPhone 13 video started playing during the event.

However, as it turns out, the music that the video uses is actually Work All Day by rapper Footsie, and this song, instead, samples the famous RD Burman song.

Several Twitter users shared the clip on the microblogging site talking about Apple using the song in the background of the video that displayed several features of the new iPhone.

Here’s a look at some of the reactions:

Everyday Hero Starring #Pancham #iPhone13 Pancham was global and truly ahead of his time #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/IRY851ZRIY — Pavan Jha (@p1j) September 14, 2021

Notably, this is not the first time that Cupertino has used a Bollywood song in one of its ads. Back in 2018, Apple had used RD Burman’s 1980 song Meri Nazar Hai Tujh Pe for the ad featuring Apple iPhone X.