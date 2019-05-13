Apple supplier TSMC begins producing A13 chips for 2019 iPhone models

By: |
Published: May 13, 2019 11:12:11 AM

2019 iPhone chips will be featured in all three new models, successors to the iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max

iPhone XS was the latest flagship phone by Apple (Source: Bloomberg)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. has started production of a new chip for Apple Inc.’s next line of iPhones launching later this year, according to people familiar with the matter.

The processor, dubbed A13, went into early test production in April and mass-production is planned for as early as this month, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing internal matters.

As part of its annual iPhone refresh, Apple typically includes significant upgrades to the main processor, boosting speeds and battery life. The company’s chips are often ranked as top performers by analysts and technical websites. That helps set the iPhone apart from its Android-based competition, which relies heavily on Qualcomm Inc. processors. Some rivals, such as Samsung Electronics Co. and Huawei Technologies Co., have embraced Apple’s approach and now make phones using their own chips.

An Apple spokeswoman declined to comment. TSMC spokeswoman Elizabeth Sun also declined to comment.

The U.S. company is extending its in-house design strategy: The iPhone is one of several Apple devices that include custom processors. The company designs similar parts for the Apple Watch, Apple TV, AirPods and HomePod. It also makes specialized chips for Macs and is working on a main Mac processor to eventually replace those supplied by Intel Corp., Bloomberg News has reported.

Traditional central processors are not always the best solution for new tasks such as image and voice recognition. In recent years, Apple has added new components to its chips, including parts that handle graphics and machine learning, a type of artificial intelligence software. It’s also planning other new types of chips, including a cellular modem for making calls and connecting to the internet, and power components based on a recent deal with Dialog Semiconductor Plc.

This year’s new iPhone chips will be featured in all three new models, successors to the iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, according to the people familiar with the matter. The new high-end models are code-named D43 and D44, while the update to the iPhone XR is internally dubbed N104, they said.

See also: Apple’s New Software Features Coming to the Next iPhone Line

All three new iPhones will look similar to the current versions, but the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max updates will gain a third rear camera. The iPhone XR successor will get a second camera on the back.

The third camera on the high-end models will have an ultra-wide-angle lens to produce larger and more detailed photos. It will also enable a broader range of zoom. Apple is also working on an auto-correction feature to fit people back into a photo who may have been accidentally cut out. The second camera on the new XR model will have increased zoom as well.

See also: Apple’s Plans for the 2019 and 2020 iPhone Upgrades

The iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max successors will be about half a millimeter thicker, according to one of the people, and the back camera array will fit into a square on the top left.

Apple also plans a feature that lets users charge the latest AirPods and other devices by putting them on the back of the new iPhones. That’s similar to a feature Samsung offers on its newest devices, the people said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Apple supplier TSMC begins producing A13 chips for 2019 iPhone models
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

TRU reason why AMUL is taking a taste of non-dairy items; ‘We are learning’, says MD Sodhi
TRU reason why AMUL is taking a taste of non-dairy items; ‘We are learning’, says MD Sodhi
NBFC crisis: It's a solvency issue manifest as liquidity crisis, says CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian
NBFC crisis: It's a solvency issue manifest as liquidity crisis, says CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian
Devendra Fadnavis issues relief measures as Maharashtra battles drought
Devendra Fadnavis issues relief measures as Maharashtra battles drought
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition