Apple supplier Pegatron opens new Rs 1,100-cr facility in Tamil Nadu

Apple vendor and Taiwanese smartphone maker Pegatron on Friday inaugurated a new Rs 1,100-crore factory at Chengalpattu near Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Pegatron’s India subsidiary, which will be operating the facility, has set up the plant under the Centre’s production linked incentive (PLI) scheme.

Speaking at the inauguration of the facility, Union minister of state for electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said: “It (the new factory) is a symbol of partnership between the Centre and states to help India achieve the target of $300 billion in electronics manufacturing from the current $75 billion.”

He added: “We are exporting $16-20 billion of mobile phones. By 2025-26 our exports in electronics will be $120 billion. That is six times…”.

Also Read: India eyes $550 million incentives to draw Apple, Dell, other tablet makers

The new Pegatron unit is expected to generate around 14,000 employment opportunities and it will be manufacturing and assembling mobile phones, thereby augmenting mobile phone manufacturing and exports from Tamil Nadu.

One of the iPhone suppliers, Pegatron has facilities spread across Southeast Asia, India, Europe, and America. The India arm, Pegatron India, was incorporated in July 2020.

The PLI scheme has played a big role in ushering in investments and employment in electronics manufacturing, and it has catalysed an investment of `6,500 crore in a short span of time, generating employment of over 40,000, the minister said.

Pointing to the success of schemes like the phased manufacturing programme and PLI, Chandrasekhar said these schemes have propelled the mobile phone sector into new heights.

Speaking on the occasion, Cheng Jian Jong, chairman, Pegatron Technology India, said it has been an extraordinary journey for Pegatron in the country. “We are overwhelmed by the support extended by the governments of India and Tamil Nadu,” he added.

The country’s mobile phone production, which had sunk to Rs 18,900 crore in 2014-15, is now up over 14 times to Rs 2.76 trillion, of which a 28% jump of Rs 60,000 crore was recorded within the first year of the PLI scheme.

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin said the fact that Pegatron has started production within 18 months of signing the MoU highlights the investor-friendly climate in the state. “China is where new cell phone models are manufactured in bulk. We are working to change that and make Tamil Nadu such a manufacturing hub,” he said.

Apart from Pegatron, Foxconn Hon Hai Technology India Mega Development Pvt Ltd, Dell, Ascent Circuits and Bharat FIH have also committed crores of investments in Tamil Nadu under the Centre’s PLI scheme to ramp up their capacities to make in India for the world.