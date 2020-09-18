Apple Store Online will launch in India on September 23 bringing full range of products and support “directly” to customers

Apple is also simultaneously gearing to launch its first physical retail store in India in 2021.

Apple is finally bringing its online store to India. The Cupertino major on Friday announced that Apple Store Online will launch in India on September 23 bringing Apple’s full range of products and support “directly” to customers across the country for the first time. The iPhone maker’s current channel for sales and after-sales in India, until now, has been limited to its Authorised Resellers but come September 23 customers will be able to engage directly with Apple, with the company promising the same premium experience found in Apple Store locations around the world, delivered by online team members who are ready to offer their expertise.

Apple is in the midst of perhaps its biggest India push at this point of time with CEO Tim Cook being quite vocal about India as a “key” market for Cupertino’s growth in the future, even as it sees sales dip in its home market. Bringing Apple Store Online to the world’s second largest smartphone market is a big step forward in that direction. The move will help Apple bring its hallmark services like Apple Care+ to India as is so Apple users here would be able to make most out of their purchase. There will also be other benefits in addition to it being a convenient destination to shop for Apple products in time of COVID-19.

Apple Store Online will allow customers to take advantage of Apple’s trade-in program and financing options, something that should make products like the iPhone and Mac more affordable. Students will meanwhile be able to take advantage of education “discount” on products like iPads. Value added serves like signature gift wrap and personalised engraving will also be available for select products through Apple Store Online. Apple says all orders made through its online store will ship with contactless delivery.

More importantly, customers will be able to get advice, receive guidance, and learn about new products directly from Apple, both in English and Hindi, through Apple Store Online. A classic example is an Apple “specialist” helping a customer set up a new iPhone, or get relevant information on how to custom configure a Mac.

“We’re proud to be expanding in India and want to do all we can to support our customers and their communities,” Deirdre O’Brien, senior vice president of Retail + People at Apple said in a press statement making the announcement. “We know our users are relying on technology to stay connected, engage in learning, and tap into their creativity, and by bringing the Apple Store online to India, we are offering our customers the very best of Apple at this important time.”

Apple is also simultaneously gearing to launch its first physical retail store in India in 2021. And it is adding more and more iPhones to the make in India list further cementing the company’s growing interest in this market. Whether or not selling directly to customers will eventually entail affordability is something that only time will tell but presence of Apple Store Online will surely make Apple products more accessible – provided Apple is able to keep up with the supplies.