  • MORE MARKET STATS

Apple Store Online goes live in India with trade-ins, shopping assistance and other benefits

By: |
Updated: Sep 23, 2020 11:08 AM

This marks the iPhone maker’s first direct retail presence in the country.

So, head to Apple Store Online now!So, head to Apple Store Online now!

Apple Store Online in India: iPhone maker Apple has finally launched its Apple Store Online in India! The website went live on Wednesday, ie, September 23, and this marked Apple’s first direct retail presence in India, even as it has been operating here for the past around 20 years. While India has had Apple authorised dealers for a long time and access to Apple products got easier through e-commerce websites, now users would be able to purchase the tech giant’s products directly from Apple itself. From customer support to trade-ins, here’s what the now-live website is offering to Apple customers in India!

Also Read Apple Store Online decoded: Why iPhone maker’s first online retail store in India is a big deal

Apple Store Online: What it offers to Apple lovers

  • Shopping Assistance: Customers would be able to get in touch with specialists to determine the kind of Apple product they need or for other shopping assistance. The Apple website provides a helpline number for shopping assistance, which is available between 9 am and 9 pm every day.
  • Free product delivery: Customers shopping through Apple Store Online would get their product delivered to their homes at no extra charges. Moreover, keeping the coronavirus pandemic in mind, no-contact delivery would be made. As Financial Express Online has previously reported, Apple has partnered with courier company BlueDart for delivery and the product would be shipped between 24 and 72 hours of placing the order.
  • Several ways to pay: Users would be able to purchase products directly from Apple with various payment methods, like debit card, credit card, credit card EMI, net banking, RuPay or UPI. Moreover, credit card on delivery option would also be available to users.
  • Student discount: Customers buying an Apple device for university would get special discounts. These would be applicable to current and new university students, their parents, lecturers as well as university staff members.
  • Trade-in: A key feature that Apple Store Online is offering is a trade-in feature. Apple has given its customers the provision to exchange their old smartphone for a new iPhone. For this, users would have to answer some questions, regarding the model and condition of the old phone and Apple would offer a trade-in value. The price of the new iPhone would go down by this value. However, not all smartphones are eligible for this offer.
  • Configure to order: Apple’s direct retail is becoming increasingly lucrative as the list of its benefits goes on. Here’s another whopper. Apple will let users customise their MacBooks while purchasing. Users can choose what specifications they need to enhance, be it additional memory or enhanced graphics, and Apple will tailor-make the MacBook and deliver it to the customer!
  • Personal session: Apple is offering free one-to-one personal sessions to its customers. Users who purchase certain Apple products online would be able to avail a free personal online session with an Apple specialist. The specialist would make the customers aware of various features of the device along with top tricks.
  • Apple Care+: Customers purchasing from Apple Store Online would also get complete access to 2-year extended warranty with accidental damage cover as well as technical support.

So, head to Apple Store Online now!

Related News

Also Read Apple Store Online will launch in India on September 23 bringing full range of products and support “directly” to customers

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Apple Store Online goes live in India with trade-ins shopping assistance and other benefits
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1India not ready to support free data flow concept: Goyal to G20 ministers
2Teaching with tech: Helping tutors go online
3Jio unveils host of postpaid plans, bundles OTT, international roaming & more