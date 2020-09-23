Apple Store Online goes live in India with trade-ins, shopping assistance and other benefits

So, head to Apple Store Online now!

Apple Store Online in India: iPhone maker Apple has finally launched its Apple Store Online in India! The website went live on Wednesday, ie, September 23, and this marked Apple’s first direct retail presence in India, even as it has been operating here for the past around 20 years. While India has had Apple authorised dealers for a long time and access to Apple products got easier through e-commerce websites, now users would be able to purchase the tech giant’s products directly from Apple itself. From customer support to trade-ins, here’s what the now-live website is offering to Apple customers in India!

Apple Store Online: What it offers to Apple lovers

Shopping Assistance: Customers would be able to get in touch with specialists to determine the kind of Apple product they need or for other shopping assistance. The Apple website provides a helpline number for shopping assistance, which is available between 9 am and 9 pm every day.

Customers would be able to get in touch with specialists to determine the kind of Apple product they need or for other shopping assistance. The Apple website provides a helpline number for shopping assistance, which is available between 9 am and 9 pm every day. Free product delivery: Customers shopping through Apple Store Online would get their product delivered to their homes at no extra charges. Moreover, keeping the coronavirus pandemic in mind, no-contact delivery would be made. As Financial Express Online has previously reported, Apple has partnered with courier company BlueDart for delivery and the product would be shipped between 24 and 72 hours of placing the order.

Customers shopping through Apple Store Online would get their product delivered to their homes at no extra charges. Moreover, keeping the coronavirus pandemic in mind, no-contact delivery would be made. As Financial Express Online has previously reported, Apple has partnered with courier company BlueDart for delivery and the product would be shipped between 24 and 72 hours of placing the order. Several ways to pay: Users would be able to purchase products directly from Apple with various payment methods, like debit card, credit card, credit card EMI, net banking, RuPay or UPI. Moreover, credit card on delivery option would also be available to users.

Users would be able to purchase products directly from Apple with various payment methods, like debit card, credit card, credit card EMI, net banking, RuPay or UPI. Moreover, credit card on delivery option would also be available to users. Student discount: Customers buying an Apple device for university would get special discounts. These would be applicable to current and new university students, their parents, lecturers as well as university staff members.

Customers buying an Apple device for university would get special discounts. These would be applicable to current and new university students, their parents, lecturers as well as university staff members. Trade-in: A key feature that Apple Store Online is offering is a trade-in feature. Apple has given its customers the provision to exchange their old smartphone for a new iPhone. For this, users would have to answer some questions, regarding the model and condition of the old phone and Apple would offer a trade-in value. The price of the new iPhone would go down by this value. However, not all smartphones are eligible for this offer.

A key feature that Apple Store Online is offering is a trade-in feature. Apple has given its customers the provision to exchange their old smartphone for a new iPhone. For this, users would have to answer some questions, regarding the model and condition of the old phone and Apple would offer a trade-in value. The price of the new iPhone would go down by this value. However, not all smartphones are eligible for this offer. Configure to order: Apple’s direct retail is becoming increasingly lucrative as the list of its benefits goes on. Here’s another whopper. Apple will let users customise their MacBooks while purchasing. Users can choose what specifications they need to enhance, be it additional memory or enhanced graphics, and Apple will tailor-make the MacBook and deliver it to the customer!

Apple’s direct retail is becoming increasingly lucrative as the list of its benefits goes on. Here’s another whopper. Apple will let users customise their MacBooks while purchasing. Users can choose what specifications they need to enhance, be it additional memory or enhanced graphics, and Apple will tailor-make the MacBook and deliver it to the customer! Personal session: Apple is offering free one-to-one personal sessions to its customers. Users who purchase certain Apple products online would be able to avail a free personal online session with an Apple specialist. The specialist would make the customers aware of various features of the device along with top tricks.

Apple is offering free one-to-one personal sessions to its customers. Users who purchase certain Apple products online would be able to avail a free personal online session with an Apple specialist. The specialist would make the customers aware of various features of the device along with top tricks. Apple Care+: Customers purchasing from Apple Store Online would also get complete access to 2-year extended warranty with accidental damage cover as well as technical support.

So, head to Apple Store Online now!

Also Read Apple Store Online will launch in India on September 23 bringing full range of products and support “directly” to customers