Apple Store goes down ahead of ‘Spring Loaded’ iPad Pro event: How to watch live, other details

Keeping with tradition, Apple’s online store has gone down hours ahead of Cupertino’s hardware event slated for April 20, 10:30PM, its first for 2021. For those unaware, Apple does this to ramp up the store with new products – those that it will launch later tonight.

If you head over to the Apple online store right now, you will be greeted by a banner that shows, the now iconic phrase, “be right back” leading into the reason behind why the website is down. “We’re making updates to the Apple Store. Check back soon,” it reads.

Apple Spring Loaded virtual event: when and how to watch live stream

The event, which Apple is holding virtually in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, will be streamed from Apple Park and available to view through multiple channels at 10:30 PM in India. You can access it through the Apple Events website or Apple TV app across mobile devices, PCs, laptops as well as smart TVs.

You can also watch the Spring Loaded virtual event on YouTube via Apple’s dedicated channel.

Apple Spring Loaded virtual event: what to expect

The showstopper product at Apple’s first hardware event of 2021 is expected to be the all-new iPad Pro. The 12.9- and 11-inch iPad Pro models are expected to break cover this year with more powerful hardware, with a processor that is said to be on similar lines to the M1, Apple’s custom ARM-based SoC that made its debut last year with the new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac Mini models.

These iPad Pro Models are also expected to come with updated USB Type-C ports and more powerful cameras. The premier 12.9-inch model is expected to be the first iPad to switch to a Mini LED display, a technology that would seemingly allow Apple to offer better contrast, among other things.

Moving on, Apple is also expected to announce updates to its regular iPad and iPad Mini models.

Also on the card, are brand new iMac models with custom Apple silicon. Speculation is rife that Apple is likely to update the iMac design this year bringing them in line with the Pro Display XDR. New colours could also be in the offing.

Elsewhere, Apple is also reportedly gearing its Tile rival AirTags plus a new Podcasts Plus subscription service for today’s event. Watch this space for our full coverage on the Apple Spring Loaded virtual event.

