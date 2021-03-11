  • MORE MARKET STATS

Apple starts making iPhone 12 in India

By: |
March 11, 2021 4:53 PM

The Indian unit of Apple's Taiwanese contract manufacturer Foxconn will assemble the device in its plant in southern Tamil Nadu state, two sources familiar with the matter said.

appleA person familiar with the matter said in November Foxconn is moving some iPad and MacBook assembly to Vietnam from China at its request.

Apple Inc has started the assembly of iPhone 12 in India, the U.S. tech giant said, as the company ramps up manufacturing operations in the world’s second-biggest smartphone market.”We are proud to be starting production of iPhone 12 in India for our local customers,” Apple said in a statement on Thursday, without naming the supplier making the smartphone.

The Indian unit of Apple’s Taiwanese contract manufacturer Foxconn will assemble the device in its plant in southern Tamil Nadu state, two sources familiar with the matter said.Foxconn did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but has previously said it does not comment on client-specific work.Apple has been shifting some areas of production from China to other markets as it navigates the trade war between Washington and Beijing.

Related News

A person familiar with the matter said in November Foxconn is moving some iPad and MacBook assembly to Vietnam from China at its request.

Cupertino, California-headquartered Apple has bet big on India since it begin iPhone assembly in the country in 2017 via another Taiwanese supplier, Wistron.Foxconn, Wistron and a third supplier Pegatron have together committed roughly $900 million over five years to make iPhones in India, leveraging New Delhi’s $6.7 billion plan to boost smartphone exports.Apple is also planning to bring the assembly of its iPad tablet to India, Reuters reported last month.

“Nice to see our efforts to make India a big hub of mobile and components manufacturing is attracting global attention,” India’s technology minister Ravi Shankar Prasad tweeted following news of iPhone 12 production in India.”This will create jobs in large numbers.” (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Apple starts making iPhone 12 in India
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1ROG Phone 5 maker Asus on building a holistic flagship, hardware overkill, benchmark scores and competition
2SAMSUNG GALAXY BUDS PRO: Sound quality is top-notch on these Buds
3UBON GBT-22A AUDIO BAR: A wireless speaker with torchlight